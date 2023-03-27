Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,237 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,761,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $241.94. 366,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,212. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

