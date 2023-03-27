Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 815 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

NASDAQ STAA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 121,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,488. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.23.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.