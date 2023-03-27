Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Corteva were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.77. 1,218,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.