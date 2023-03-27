Stephens Inc. AR Has $820,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.79. 1,770,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,081. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

