Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $62.18. 861,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

