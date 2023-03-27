Stephens Inc. AR Sells 397 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.56. 127,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $88.02.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

