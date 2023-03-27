Stephens Inc. AR Sells 44,035 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,035 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of WBD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,600,213. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

