Stephens Inc. AR Sells 789 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000.

IEUR traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

