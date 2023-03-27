Stifel Nicolaus Raises BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$150.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 1.1 %

DOOO stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42.

BRP Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in BRP by 17.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 111.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 59.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.