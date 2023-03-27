Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Down 3.7%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 413,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,849,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 57.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $2,616,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 71.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 437,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.