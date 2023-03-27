Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,481 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 158% compared to the typical volume of 962 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virgin Orbit in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Virgin Orbit Price Performance

Shares of VORB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,030,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Virgin Orbit has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.