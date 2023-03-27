StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

Conformis stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Conformis has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Conformis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Featured Stories

