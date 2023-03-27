StockNews.com Lowers GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $628.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
