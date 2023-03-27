StockNews.com Lowers GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

GeoPark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $628.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

