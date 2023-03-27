StockNews.com Lowers LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. LCNB has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. LCNB had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LCNB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

