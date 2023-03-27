StockNews.com Upgrades Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Strong-Buy

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

HY stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $776.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

