Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 123,093 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123,093 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $105.11. 8,548,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,754,506. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

