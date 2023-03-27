Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 766 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.31. 425,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,636. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

