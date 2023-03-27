Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 30,206 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.37. 2,054,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,561. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

