Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.79. 834,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

