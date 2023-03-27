Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.07. 1,382,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,846. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

