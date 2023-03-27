Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,028 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 709,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,661. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

