Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,206 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VXF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 132,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,094. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $171.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

