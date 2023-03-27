Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 145 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.93. 3,304,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.