Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 347 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $193.45. 136,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

