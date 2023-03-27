Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 5,623 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.23. 6,969,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,691,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

