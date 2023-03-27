Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.75. 499,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,291. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

