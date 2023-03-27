Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.59. 231,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.23 and its 200 day moving average is $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

