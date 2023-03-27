Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,395 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IEI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.69. 447,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,941. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.