Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,339,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.