Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. 8,830,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

