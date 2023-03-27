Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.08. 459,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

