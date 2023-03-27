Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,894 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,894 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $372.66. 926,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.53. The company has a market cap of $170.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

