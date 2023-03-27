Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.55. The company had a trading volume of 812,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,021. The stock has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.52. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

