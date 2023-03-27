Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $137.40. 2,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.64. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $125.88 and a one year high of $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

