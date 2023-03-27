Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Update

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

About Stronghold Digital Mining

NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 839,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,721. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

