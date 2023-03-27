Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

SLF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.24. 81,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,084. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $56.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

