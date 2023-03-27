sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $42.34 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 42,460,845 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

