SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Tops $0.18

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. SwissBorg has a market cap of $181.34 million and approximately $327,371.83 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a company that aims to decentralize wealth management by creating a community-centric platform called the Wealth App. The app allows users to buy, sell, and exchange digital assets securely, and invest with 18 fiat currencies using their cutting-edge MPC keyless technology. The CHSB token is the core of their ecosystem and offers benefits such as staking, protect and burn program, voting rights, and rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. SwissBorg believes in blockchain technology and wants to empower people to control their wealth, leading to a world of decentralized nations where everyone is rewarded fairly for their contributions. The company is based in Switzerland, has an international team of over 75 people, and holds two Estonian licenses for providing Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

