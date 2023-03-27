Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.93

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.93 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 2310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCMWY. HSBC upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

