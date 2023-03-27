Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Up to $29.54

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.54, but opened at $30.92. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 514,242 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

