T-mac DAO (TMG) Trading 38.4% Higher Over Last Week

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00017125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $4.68 billion and $199,574.95 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, T-mac DAO has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00326927 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,099.84 or 0.25571951 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009988 BTC.
T-mac DAO Token Profile
T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.
