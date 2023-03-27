Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 6,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Articles

