Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.70. 1,943,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,327,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

