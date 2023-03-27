Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Tarena International Trading Down 4.6 %

TEDU stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of -0.37.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

