Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.66. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.12 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. Analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.