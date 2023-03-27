TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.72 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.
TCRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.68 target price (down from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.91.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %
TCRR stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.88.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
