TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.68 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.91.

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 103,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 473,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 218,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 196,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

