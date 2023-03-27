TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.68 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.18.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.91.
NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.88.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
