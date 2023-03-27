Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tecan Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TCHBF opened at $398.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.35. Tecan Group has a twelve month low of $390.92 and a twelve month high of $446.16.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

