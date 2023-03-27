Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TETE. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,474,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,544,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,020,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TETE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.