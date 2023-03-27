Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TNABY stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of -0.07. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 5.18%.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

